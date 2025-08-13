Assessing Insmed: Insights From 20 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of Insmed INSM, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 4 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $130.4, along with a high estimate of $240.00 and a low estimate of $102.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 18.82% from the previous average price target of $109.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Insmed among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $240.00 $120.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $133.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $138.00 $120.00 Andrea Tan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $142.00 $114.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $165.00 $130.00 Kelly Shi Jefferies Raises Buy $148.00 $129.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $140.00 $130.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $120.00 $108.00 Trung Huynh UBS Raises Buy $133.00 $124.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $130.00 $119.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $108.00 $102.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $111.00 $90.00 Andrea Tan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $112.00 $100.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $110.00 $96.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $106.00 $99.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $102.00 $90.00 Jason Zemansky B of A Securities Raises Buy $109.00 $94.00 Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $119.00 $107.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $120.00 $90.00 Joseph Schwartz Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $115.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Insmed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Insmed. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Insmed compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Insmed's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Insmed's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Insmed

Insmed Inc is a biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. The company's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium Avium Complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. It is also developing Brensocatib, an oral reversible dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor for bronchiectasis and other neutrophil-mediated diseases, and Treprostinil Palmitil Inhalation Powder, an inhaled treprostinil prodrug for pulmonary hypertension linked to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

A Deep Dive into Insmed's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Insmed's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.9% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insmed's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -299.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -47.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insmed's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, Insmed adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

