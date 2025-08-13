Breaking Down Rigetti Computing: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Rigetti Computing RGTI during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Rigetti Computing, revealing an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 22.7% from the previous average price target of $14.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rigetti Computing is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $20.00 $14.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $18.00 $15.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $15.00 Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $15.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Rigetti Computing. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Rigetti Computing compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rigetti Computing's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Rigetti Computing's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rigetti Computing analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Rigetti Computing's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Rigetti Computing's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -51.77% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Rigetti Computing's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2895.31%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rigetti Computing's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.54% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rigetti Computing's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 15.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

