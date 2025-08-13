Analyst Expectations For Intapp's Future

Ratings for Intapp INTA were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $51.8, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.83% lower than the prior average price target of $58.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Intapp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Underweight $47.00 $44.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Lowers Neutral $53.00 $66.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Underweight $44.00 $60.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $55.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Intapp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Intapp. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intapp compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intapp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Intapp's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Intapp's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Intapp analyst ratings.

About Intapp

Intapp Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry. It empowers private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms with the technology needed to meet rapidly changing client, investor, and regulatory requirements. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in the United Kingdom and the Rest of the world.

Financial Insights: Intapp

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Intapp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.66% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intapp's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intapp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intapp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.