Forecasting The Future: 13 Analyst Projections For Synovus Financial

Ratings for Synovus Financial SNV were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $60.15, a high estimate of $67.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.95% increase from the previous average price target of $59.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Synovus Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $50.00 $65.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $60.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $70.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $58.00 $62.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $62.00 - Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $63.00 $60.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $58.00 Brady Gailey Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $60.00 $56.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $62.00 $50.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $67.00 $60.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $60.00 $50.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $55.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Synovus Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Synovus Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Synovus Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Synovus Financial's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Synovus Financial analyst ratings.

Discovering Synovus Financial: A Closer Look

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

A Deep Dive into Synovus Financial's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Synovus Financial displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 93.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Synovus Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 34.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synovus Financial's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

