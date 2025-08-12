The Analyst Verdict: CarGurus In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Ratings for CarGurus CARG were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.33, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.18%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CarGurus by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $40.00 $42.00 Kunal Madhukar UBS Raises Neutral $36.00 $33.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $44.00 $39.00 Robert Mollins Gordon Haskett Announces Hold $35.00 - Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Neutral $37.00 $40.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $38.00 $38.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CarGurus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CarGurus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CarGurus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About CarGurus

CarGurus Inc is a company that acts as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company provides three types of marketplace Listing products, Restricted Listings, and Enhanced or Featured Listings, through which it offers real-time and historical data analyzing the connections and pricing analysis. The listing platforms offer auto manufacturers and others to buy advertising on the company's site and target consumers based on the make, model, and zip code of the cars. The company operates through two segments, namely U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Marketplace segment. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States and the rest from international markets.

CarGurus: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: CarGurus's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CarGurus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CarGurus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.16%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, CarGurus adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

