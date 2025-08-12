Genius Sports Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Ratings for Genius Sports GENI were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Genius Sports, presenting an average target of $14.45, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a 15.05% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $12.56.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Genius Sports among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $16.00 $12.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $15.00 $14.00 Ben Miller Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Josh Nichols B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $14.00 $13.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $16.00 $12.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $14.00 $12.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $16.00 $13.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Announces Buy $14.00 - Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $13.00 $12.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 David Bain Texas Capital Securities Announces Buy $14.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genius Sports. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genius Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Genius Sports's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Genius Sports's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Genius Sports: A Closer Look

Genius Sports Ltd is a B2B provider of scalable, technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Its services are organized into three key product areas including Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. All of its products are powered by proprietary technology and robust data infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Betting Technology, Content and Services division. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from Europe.

Financial Insights: Genius Sports

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Genius Sports showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.38% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -45.44%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genius Sports's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -7.54%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genius Sports's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Genius Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

