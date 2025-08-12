Assessing EOG Resources: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

EOG Resources EOG underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $143.41, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $124.00. This current average has increased by 1.53% from the previous average price target of $141.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of EOG Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $142.00 $140.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $170.00 $156.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $161.00 $158.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $136.00 $138.00 Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $134.00 $140.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $140.00 $145.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $145.00 $145.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $137.00 - Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $148.00 $146.00 Lloyd Byrne Jefferies Raises Buy $148.00 $144.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $135.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $140.00 $137.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $158.00 $148.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $132.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $124.00 $125.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $132.00 $131.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $148.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EOG Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EOG Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EOG Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of EOG Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into EOG Resources's Background

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2024, it reported net proven reserves of 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 1,062 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 69% oil and natural gas liquids and 31% natural gas.

EOG Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, EOG Resources faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.18% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EOG Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

