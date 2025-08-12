4 Analysts Assess Bicycle Therapeutics: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Bicycle Therapeutics BCYC, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This current average has decreased by 22.69% from the previous average price target of $29.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Bicycle Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Reni J. Benjamin JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $10.00 $22.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $17.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $44.00 $48.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bicycle Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bicycle Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bicycle Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Bicycle Therapeutics's Background

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines which are referred to as Bicycles. The Bicycles are synthetic short peptides constrained to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. Its initial internal programs are focused on oncology indications with high unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate, BT1718, is a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate, or BTC. The company has two segments: the United Kingdom and the United States. It derives maximum revenue from United States.

Bicycle Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Bicycle Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -68.81% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bicycle Therapeutics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2703.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bicycle Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bicycle Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -9.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

