Demystifying TE Connectivity: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for TE Connectivity, presenting an average target of $196.54, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $156.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.35% from the previous average price target of $170.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of TE Connectivity among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $225.00 $200.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $204.00 $186.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $170.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $200.00 $156.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Outperform $210.00 $185.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $186.00 $148.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $201.00 $185.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $150.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $190.00 $168.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $156.00 Chris Snyder UBS Raises Buy $185.00 $163.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $156.00 $148.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to TE Connectivity. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of TE Connectivity compared to the broader market.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is the largest electrical connector supplier in the world, supplying interconnect and sensor solutions to the transportation, industrial, and communications markets. With operations in 150 countries and over 500,000 stock-keeping units, TE has a broad portfolio that forms the electrical architecture of its end customers' cutting-edge innovations.

Breaking Down TE Connectivity's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TE Connectivity's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.95% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TE Connectivity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TE Connectivity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): TE Connectivity's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.63%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.46.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

