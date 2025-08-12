The Analyst Verdict: UDR In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of UDR UDR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated UDR and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $45.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.5% lower than the prior average price target of $47.62.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive UDR. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $48.00 $51.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $44.00 $45.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $43.00 $48.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $45.00 $46.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Buy $45.00 $50.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $46.00 $45.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $48.00 $51.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Neutral $41.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to UDR. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of UDR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of UDR's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of UDR's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About UDR

UDR Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities in targeted markets located in the United States. The company has two reportable segments; Same-Store Communities segment represents those communities acquired, developed, and stabilized; and Non-Mature Communities/Other segment represents those communities that do not meet the criteria to be included in Same-Store Communities, including, but not limited to, recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities, and the non-apartment components of mixed-use properties. It generates key revenue from Same-Store Communities.

Breaking Down UDR's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: UDR's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: UDR's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.57% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.81.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

