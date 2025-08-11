26 Analysts Have This To Say About Micron Technology

During the last three months, 26 analysts shared their evaluations of Micron Technology MU, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 13 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 12 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Micron Technology and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $153.35, accompanied by a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. This current average reflects an increase of 17.77% from the previous average price target of $130.21.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Micron Technology among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target N. Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Melissa Weathers Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $150.00 - James Sheehan Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $130.00 - Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $200.00 $163.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $160.00 $150.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $165.00 $120.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $150.00 $120.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $160.00 $135.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $150.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $155.00 $120.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $98.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $130.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $165.00 $150.00 Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $155.00 $145.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $140.00 $95.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $140.00 $84.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $165.00 $135.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $150.00 $120.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $200.00 $172.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $150.00 $130.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $150.00 $130.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Buy $130.00 $110.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $130.00 $124.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $120.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Micron Technology's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Micron Technology analyst ratings.

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Micron Technology: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Micron Technology showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 36.56% as of 31 May, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Micron Technology's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.27% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Micron Technology's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Micron Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

