Expert Outlook: Lamar Advertising Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Ratings for Lamar Advertising LAMR were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $127.75, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $119.00. Observing a 5.14% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $121.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Lamar Advertising among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Osley Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $119.00 $122.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $122.00 $125.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $125.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $135.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lamar Advertising. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lamar Advertising compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lamar Advertising's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Lamar Advertising: A Closer Look

Lamar Advertising Co is an outdoor advertising companies in the United States and operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust. It rent space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates and in airport terminals and also offer customers a fully integrated service with all aspects of their display requirements from ad copy production to placement and maintenance. It has two operating segments: billboard and Others. Key revenue is generated from Billboard segment.

Financial Insights: Lamar Advertising

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Lamar Advertising showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.46% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Lamar Advertising's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 27.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lamar Advertising's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.11%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.11.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

