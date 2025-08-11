Deep Dive Into JD.com Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on JD.com JD, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $43.0, with a high estimate of $53.00 and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has decreased by 12.92% from the previous average price target of $49.38.

The perception of JD.com by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alicia Yap Citigroup Announces Buy $42.00 - Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $47.00 $53.00 Joyce Ju B of A Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $44.00 Kenneth Fong UBS Lowers Buy $50.00 $58.00 Eddy Wang Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $28.00 $39.00 Andre Chang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $42.00 $48.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $40.00 $45.00 James Lee Mizuho Lowers Outperform $48.00 $50.00 Fawne Jiang Benchmark Lowers Buy $53.00 $58.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to JD.com. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JD.com compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of JD.com's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

JD.com: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining JD.com's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.78% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: JD.com's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): JD.com's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): JD.com's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: JD.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

