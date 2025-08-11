Expert Outlook: Generac Hldgs Through The Eyes Of 13 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Generac Hldgs GNRC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $174.77, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $158.83, the current average has increased by 10.04%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Generac Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $68.00 $56.00 Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Raises Hold $200.00 $150.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $170.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $210.00 $195.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $128.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Announces Buy $190.00 - Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $200.00 $205.00 Chip Moore Roth Capital Raises Neutral $140.00 $122.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $144.00 $141.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $164.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $175.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Generac Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Generac Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Financial Milestones: Generac Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Generac Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.31% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.97%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.94%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Generac Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

