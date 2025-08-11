The Analyst Verdict: IDEXX Laboratories In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

IDEXX Laboratories IDXX has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $600.83, a high estimate of $700.00, and a low estimate of $510.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.36% increase from the previous average price target of $520.83.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive IDEXX Laboratories is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $700.00 $510.00 Chris Schott JP Morgan Raises Overweight $675.00 $550.00 Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $600.00 $580.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Hold $540.00 $510.00 Daniel Clark Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $580.00 $515.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Raises Hold $510.00 $460.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IDEXX Laboratories compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of IDEXX Laboratories's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of IDEXX Laboratories's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into IDEXX Laboratories's Background

Idexx Laboratories primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. The firm also offers vet practice management software and consulting services to animal hospitals. Idexx gets close to 35% of its revenue from outside the United States.

A Deep Dive into IDEXX Laboratories's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining IDEXX Laboratories's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.55% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: IDEXX Laboratories's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 20.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IDEXX Laboratories's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: IDEXX Laboratories's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.85.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

