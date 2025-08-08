Where GoDaddy Stands With Analysts

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on GoDaddy GDDY, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for GoDaddy, revealing an average target of $191.4, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $157.00. A 13.63% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $221.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of GoDaddy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $200.00 $225.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $175.00 $225.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $157.00 $198.00 Trevor Young Barclays Lowers Overweight $200.00 $235.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $225.00 $225.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GoDaddy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GoDaddy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of GoDaddy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of GoDaddy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About GoDaddy

GoDaddy provides domain registration and aftermarket services, website hosting, security, design, and business productivity tools, commerce solutions, and domain registry services. The company primarily targets micro- to small businesses, website design professionals, registrar peers, and domain investors. Since acquiring payment processing platform Poynt in 2021, the company has expanded into omnicommerce solutions, including offering an online payment gateway and offline point-of-sale devices.

Financial Insights: GoDaddy

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, GoDaddy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.74% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GoDaddy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GoDaddy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 49.23%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): GoDaddy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.73%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 19.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

