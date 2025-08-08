Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Atlassian

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Atlassian TEAM in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 4 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $251.56, with a high estimate of $290.00 and a low estimate of $215.00. A decline of 9.98% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Atlassian by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Tindle Raymond James Lowers Outperform $250.00 $300.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $240.00 $256.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $215.00 $244.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $235.00 $265.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $275.00 $300.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $244.00 $260.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Lowers Overweight $250.00 $275.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $265.00 $290.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Outperform $290.00 $325.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atlassian. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Atlassian compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Atlassian's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Atlassian's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Key Indicators: Atlassian's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Atlassian showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.09% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Atlassian's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.22%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlassian's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.47%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atlassian's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Atlassian's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.9. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

