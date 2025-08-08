The Analyst Verdict: Progyny In The Eyes Of 4 Experts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Progyny PGNY, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Progyny, revealing an average target of $26.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.86% increase from the previous average price target of $24.33.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Progyny. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $28.00 $26.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $27.00 $24.00 Michael Cherny Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $28.00 - Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $21.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Progyny. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Progyny. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Progyny compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Progyny compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Progyny's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Progyny's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Progyny analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Progyny Better

Progyny Inc is a benefits management company specializing in fertility, family building, and women's health benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments, and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Progyny's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Progyny's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.53% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Progyny's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.65%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progyny's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progyny's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.06.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.