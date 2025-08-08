Demystifying Consolidated Edison: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Consolidated Edison ED, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 4 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $98.14, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. A 2.35% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $100.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Consolidated Edison among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $112.00 $107.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Lowers Underweight $88.00 $90.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Outperform $107.00 $105.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $92.00 $93.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $93.00 $94.00 Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Neutral $105.00 $114.00 Sophie Karp Keybanc Announces Underweight $90.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Consolidated Edison. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Consolidated Edison. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Consolidated Edison compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Consolidated Edison compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Consolidated Edison's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Consolidated Edison's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Consolidated Edison analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Consolidated Edison

Con Ed is a holding company for Consolidated Edison of New York, or CECONY, and Orange & Rockland, or O&R. These utilities provide steam, natural gas, and electricity to customers in southeastern New York - including New York City and small parts of New Jersey. The two utilities generate nearly all of Con Ed's earnings following the sale of its clean energy business to RWE in early 2023.

Financial Milestones: Consolidated Edison's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Consolidated Edison's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Consolidated Edison's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.49%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Consolidated Edison's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.46%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.12%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Consolidated Edison's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.1.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.