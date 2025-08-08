What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AMETEK

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on AMETEK AME, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $208.83, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $198.00. This current average has increased by 4.33% from the previous average price target of $200.17.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of AMETEK's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $185.00 Richard Eastman Baird Raises Neutral $198.00 $190.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $215.00 $210.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $225.00 $212.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $212.00 $209.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $195.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to AMETEK. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of AMETEK compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AMETEK's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AMETEK's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About AMETEK

Founded in 1930 and transformed over the decades through the acquisition of dozens of esteemed brands, Ametek owns a collection of over 40 autonomous industrial businesses operating within the research, aerospace, energy, medical, and manufacturing industries. Ametek segments its business into two operating groups: the electronic instruments group and the electromechanical group. The EIG sells a broad portfolio of analytical, test, and measurement instruments, while the EMG sells highly engineered components, interconnects, and specialty metals. The company emphasizes product differentiation and market leadership in the niche markets where it operates.

AMETEK: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AMETEK showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.49% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AMETEK's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.16%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMETEK's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, AMETEK adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

