Expert Outlook: AbCellera Biologics Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on AbCellera Biologics ABCL over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for AbCellera Biologics, presenting an average target of $8.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average represents a 41.48% decrease from the previous average price target of $13.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AbCellera Biologics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Willey Stifel Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $10.00 $5.00 Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $5.00 - Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Lowers Buy $10.00 $28.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AbCellera Biologics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AbCellera Biologics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for AbCellera Biologics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc is an antibody discovery and development engine that's specifically designed to address the barriers of conventional discovery, finding the optimal clinical candidate with greater precision and speed, getting to the clinic and patients sooner. With the integrated AbCellera platform, the company's experts search a wide range of diverse antibodies to select the effective and developable leads fast and set partners up for enduring success. The company has extensive experience forging partnerships with emerging biotechs and pharmaceutical companies. AbCellera leverages proprietary hardware, software, and tools along with the latest data science, to operate as strategic partners and help develop optimized solutions faster for any program.

Key Indicators: AbCellera Biologics's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: AbCellera Biologics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -57.45%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: AbCellera Biologics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1077.24%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbCellera Biologics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.37%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: AbCellera Biologics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

