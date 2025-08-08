Analyst Expectations For 10x Genomics's Future

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of 10x Genomics TXG, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated 10x Genomics and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.31, accompanied by a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $6.50. Experiencing a 8.59% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $14.56.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of 10x Genomics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $15.00 $13.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $13.00 $12.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $18.00 $26.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $14.00 $14.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $6.50 $7.50 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $15.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to 10x Genomics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of 10x Genomics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into 10x Genomics's Background

10x Genomics Inc is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Its product offerings include a Chromium platform comprising microfluidic chips and related consumables, Chromium X series, Visium and Xenium platforms, and others, which are predominantly used for the study of biological components. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from Americas (excluding the United States), Europe, Middle East and Africa, China, and Asia-Pacific (excluding China).

Understanding the Numbers: 10x Genomics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: 10x Genomics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 10x Genomics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -22.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): 10x Genomics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): 10x Genomics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.11.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

