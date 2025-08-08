Demystifying CytoSorbents: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of CytoSorbents CTSO during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $8.2, along with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $1.00. This current average is unchanged from the previous average price target.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of CytoSorbents among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Jason Kolbert D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Sean Lee HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $1.00 $1.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CytoSorbents. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into CytoSorbents's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind CytoSorbents

CytoSorbents Corp specializes in treating life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using proprietary polymer adsorption technology. Its flagship product, CytoSorb, is approved in the EU as an extracorporeal cytokine absorber, aiming to reduce inflammation and prevent multiple organ failure in critical illnesses like sepsis and trauma. Revenue primarily comes from product sales in Germany, with additional income from grant agencies in the United States. The company operates through Direct sales and Distributors/strategic partners in United States, Germany and Other Countries. The company's product consists of Cytosorb, ECOS-300CY, VetResQ, HemoDefend, and DrugSorb-ATR.

Breaking Down CytoSorbents's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining CytoSorbents's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.92% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CytoSorbents's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -16.94%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -11.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CytoSorbents's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CytoSorbents's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.85.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

