Deep Dive Into MetLife Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Ratings for MetLife MET were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $95.43, with a high estimate of $99.00 and a low estimate of $91.00. Marking an increase of 2.77%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $92.86.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of MetLife by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Buy $91.00 $94.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $98.00 $99.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $97.00 $94.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $94.00 $95.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $86.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $94.00 $88.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $99.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MetLife. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MetLife compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of MetLife's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of MetLife's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About MetLife

MetLife is one of the largest life insurers in the us by assets and provides a variety of insurance and financial-services products. It is organized into five segments: us, Asia, Latin America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and MetLife Holdings. The us business contributes around 50% of earnings and is broken into the group benefits segment and the retirement solutions segment. The Asia segment contributes around 22% of earnings and is mainly composed of the Japan business, with increasing contributions from India, China, and Bangladesh. The company also holds leading market positions in Mexico and Chile, with the Latin America segment contributing around 13% of earnings. The EMEA and MetLife Holdings segments contribute around 4% and 11% of earnings, respectively.

MetLife: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MetLife showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.98% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MetLife's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.81%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MetLife's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): MetLife's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.13%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.7, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

