Where Uber Technologies Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Uber Technologies UBER were provided by 26 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 13 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 5 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $107.38, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $98.16, the current average has increased by 9.39%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Uber Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $117.00 $115.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $94.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $119.00 $120.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $97.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $105.00 $100.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $84.00 $85.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $113.00 $101.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $105.00 $100.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $85.00 $85.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $107.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $117.00 $110.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $103.00 $95.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $95.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Outperform $110.00 $95.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $110.00 $93.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $90.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $109.00 $100.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $115.00 $97.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $84.00 $90.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $106.00 $96.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Announces Buy $110.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $110.00 $103.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $105.00 $89.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $105.00 $92.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Uber Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Uber Technologies's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Financial Insights: Uber Technologies

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Uber Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.84% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.41%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

