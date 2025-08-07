The Analyst Verdict: AST SpaceMobile In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on AST SpaceMobile ASTS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $46.54, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $42.90. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.98% increase from the previous average price target of $43.10.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of AST SpaceMobile's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $42.90 $45.40 Michael Funk B of A Securities Announces Neutral $55.00 - Andres Coello Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $45.40 - Mike Crawford B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $36.00 Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $45.40 $47.90

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AST SpaceMobile. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AST SpaceMobile. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AST SpaceMobile compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AST SpaceMobile compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for AST SpaceMobile's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AST SpaceMobile's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AST SpaceMobile analyst ratings.

Get to Know AST SpaceMobile Better

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

AST SpaceMobile: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AST SpaceMobile showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 43.6% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AST SpaceMobile's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6365.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AST SpaceMobile's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -8.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AST SpaceMobile's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AST SpaceMobile's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.84.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.