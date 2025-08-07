Expert Outlook: Crocs Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Crocs CROX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $101.8, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. Experiencing a 11.86% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $115.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Crocs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Needham Lowers Buy $89.00 $129.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $87.00 $88.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $88.00 - Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crocs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Crocs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Crocs

Crocs Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories for men, women, and children. The reportable geographic segments of the company are the United States and other Countries.

Financial Milestones: Crocs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Crocs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.14% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crocs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crocs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crocs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.24%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Crocs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.95. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

