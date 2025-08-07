4 Analysts Assess Grand Canyon Education: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Grand Canyon Education LOPE in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Grand Canyon Education and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $215.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $222.00 and a low estimate of $210.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.23% increase from the previous average price target of $215.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Grand Canyon Education's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $215.00 $215.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $210.00 $222.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Outperform $222.00 $208.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Grand Canyon Education. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Grand Canyon Education. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grand Canyon Education compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grand Canyon Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Grand Canyon Education's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Grand Canyon Education's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Grand Canyon Education analyst ratings.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Inc is a publicly traded education services company dedicated to serving colleges and universities. GCE's university partner is Grand Canyon University, an Arizona non-profit corporation that operates a comprehensive regionally accredited university that offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs, emphases, and certificates across nine colleges both online, on the ground at its campus in Phoenix, Arizona and at four off-site classroom and laboratory sites. The Company generates all of its revenue through services agreements with its university partners.

Grand Canyon Education's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Grand Canyon Education showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.33% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grand Canyon Education's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grand Canyon Education's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.99%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Grand Canyon Education's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.