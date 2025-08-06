Breaking Down Clear Secure: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Clear Secure YOU over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Clear Secure and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $31.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.28% from the previous average price target of $29.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Clear Secure is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $25.00 $23.00 Benjamin Miller Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $37.00 $33.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $37.00 $32.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Hold $28.00 $26.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $32.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Clear Secure. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Clear Secure compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Clear Secure compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Clear Secure's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Clear Secure's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure Inc is an identity company making experiences safer and easier digitally and physically. It is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

Clear Secure: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Clear Secure's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 18.05%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Clear Secure's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clear Secure's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.2%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.02.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

