Expert Outlook: Gartner Through The Eyes Of 10 Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Gartner IT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 2 0 Last 30D 1 1 3 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Gartner and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $364.6, accompanied by a high estimate of $500.00 and a low estimate of $225.00. Experiencing a 20.98% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $461.40.

A clear picture of Gartner's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $225.00 $345.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $322.00 $455.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $457.00 $535.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $272.00 $409.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Overweight $320.00 $475.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Neutral $270.00 $480.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $455.00 $490.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $345.00 $400.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $480.00 $500.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Buy $500.00 $525.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gartner. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Gartner's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Gartner Inc provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gartner's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.16%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Gartner's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.75%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gartner's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.77% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gartner's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Gartner's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.86, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

