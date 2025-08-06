Analyst Expectations For SEMrush Hldgs's Future

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on SEMrush Hldgs SEMR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SEMrush Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $12.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average represents a 28.81% decrease from the previous average price target of $14.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SEMrush Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Merwin Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $9.00 $12.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $9.00 $13.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $12.00 $18.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $12.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SEMrush Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SEMrush Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SEMrush Hldgs Better

SEMrush Holdings Inc is engaged in the online visibility management software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Its platform utilizes data and intelligence at the core surrounded by AI-powered interconnected hubs focused on search engine optimization, paid advertising, social media management, local marketing, brand marketing, and content marketing Geographically, it generates revenues from the United States, the UK, and Others.

Unraveling the Financial Story of SEMrush Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SEMrush Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.69% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SEMrush Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -6.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEMrush Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, SEMrush Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

