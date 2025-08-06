Analyst Expectations For Revolve Gr's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Revolve Gr RVLV in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.86, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Marking an increase of 15.21%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Revolve Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $22.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00 Matt Koranda Roth Capital Raises Buy $24.00 $19.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $22.00 $19.00 Rick Paterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $25.00 $21.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $19.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $25.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Revolve Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Revolve Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Revolve Gr compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Revolve Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Revolve Gr's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Revolve Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Revolve Gr analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Revolve Gr

Revolve Group Inc is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2024 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the U.S, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 18% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of distinctive products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Revolve Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Revolve Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.66%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Revolve Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revolve Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revolve Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Revolve Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.