Deep Dive Into Public Service Enterprise Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise PEG over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $93.71, along with a high estimate of $103.00 and a low estimate of $82.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.14% increase from the previous average price target of $90.86.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Public Service Enterprise by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $89.00 $84.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $103.00 $97.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $84.00 $83.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $82.00 $83.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $97.00 $86.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $100.00 $101.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $101.00 $102.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Public Service Enterprise. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Public Service Enterprise compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Public Service Enterprise's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Public Service Enterprise's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Public Service Enterprise

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and PSEG Power, which owns all or a share of three nuclear plans and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.3 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Public Service Enterprise: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Public Service Enterprise displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Public Service Enterprise's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.44.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

