Analyst Expectations For Expeditors International's Future

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Expeditors International EXPD, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $115.8, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $107.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.32% from the previous average price target of $111.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Expeditors International by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Neutral $120.00 $117.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Underperform $118.00 $117.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Underweight $107.00 $105.00 Daniel Moore Baird Announces Neutral $124.00 - Lucas Servera Truist Securities Raises Hold $110.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Expeditors International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expeditors International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Expeditors International's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Expeditors International's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Expeditors International's Background

Based in the US, Expeditors International of Washington is a non-asset-based third-party logistics provider, mainly focused on international freight forwarding. Its offers freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, and numerous other value-added logistics services. It employs sophisticated IT systems and contracts with airlines and ocean carriers to move customers' freight across the globe. The firm operates more than 200 full-service office locations worldwide, in addition to numerous satellite locations. Expeditors derives around 35% of consolidated gross revenue from airfreight, 30% from ocean freight, and 36% from customs brokerage and other services.

Expeditors International: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Expeditors International displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expeditors International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expeditors International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expeditors International's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, Expeditors International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

