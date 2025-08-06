Agilon Health Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Agilon Health AGL underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Agilon Health and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $2.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $1.00. Highlighting a 42.86% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $4.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Agilon Health among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Sutherland Benchmark Lowers Buy $1.50 $4.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Underweight $1.50 $3.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Neutral $1.00 $3.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $3.00 $5.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Agilon Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Agilon Health. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agilon Health compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agilon Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Agilon Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Agilon Health's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Agilon Health analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Agilon Health

Agilon Health Inc is transforming healthcare by empowering primary care physicians for the health of the patients. The company enables physicians to create their own Medicare-centric globally capitated line of business. The company derives its revenue from Medical services.

Agilon Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Agilon Health faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.92% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Agilon Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -7.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilon Health's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -22.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilon Health's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Agilon Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.