10 Analysts Have This To Say About Monday.Com

Monday.Com MNDY has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $346.0, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $310.00. Observing a 1.27% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $341.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Monday.Com among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rob Oliver Baird Raises Outperform $310.00 $280.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $325.00 $325.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $330.00 - Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $365.00 $335.00 Michael Berg Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $335.00 $310.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Lowers Buy $375.00 $385.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $345.00 $360.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $350.00 $375.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $325.00 $305.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Monday.Com. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Monday.Com's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Monday.Com Better

Monday.com is a provider of work management software delivered via a cloud-based software-as-a-service, or SaaS model. The firm's solutions offer flexible and highly customizable tools to digitize business processes across countless use cases. Monday's offering supports workflow management across departments, real-time visibility and accountability, and automation capabilities. Monday also offers prepackaged CRM and DevOps management solutions, in addition to standalone survey and digital whiteboard tools. As of 2023, Monday served over 225,000 customers in more than 200 countries.

Monday.Com's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Monday.Com showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.12% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Monday.Com's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Monday.Com's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Monday.Com's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, Monday.Com adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

