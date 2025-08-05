Where Datadog Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Datadog DDOG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 1 0 1 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $151.5, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.52% increase from the previous average price target of $131.15.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Datadog's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $160.00 $125.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $160.00 $135.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $170.00 $128.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $165.00 $140.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $171.00 $134.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $145.00 $125.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $115.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Announces Sell $105.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $135.00 $120.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $138.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Datadog. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Datadog's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Datadog's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Datadog: A Closer Look

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Datadog: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Datadog's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

