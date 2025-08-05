4 Analysts Have This To Say About Martin Marietta Materials

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Martin Marietta Materials MLM during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Martin Marietta Materials and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $599.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $643.00 and a low estimate of $515.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $567.00, the current average has increased by 5.69%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Martin Marietta Materials. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timna Tanners B of A Securities Raises Neutral $643.00 $577.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $605.00 $576.00 Anthony Codling RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $515.00 - Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $634.00 $548.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Martin Marietta Materials's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Martin Marietta Materials's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Martin Marietta Materials analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2024, Martin Marietta sold 191 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Martin Marietta Materials's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Martin Marietta Materials's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.15%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Martin Marietta Materials's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Martin Marietta Materials's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.64. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.