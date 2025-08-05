The Analyst Verdict: Wolverine World Wide In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide WWW over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Wolverine World Wide and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $22.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has increased by 18.09% from the previous average price target of $18.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Wolverine World Wide by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $25.00 $20.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $17.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Wolverine World Wide. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Wolverine World Wide compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Wolverine World Wide's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Wolverine World Wide's Background

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

Financial Milestones: Wolverine World Wide's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Wolverine World Wide's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Wolverine World Wide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.62%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Wolverine World Wide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Wolverine World Wide's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.64% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Wolverine World Wide's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.77. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

