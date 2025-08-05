Assessing Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $481.56, a high estimate of $550.00, and a low estimate of $420.00. This current average has decreased by 4.7% from the previous average price target of $505.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $530.00 $557.00 Carter Gould Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $485.00 $535.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Lowers Hold $455.00 $494.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $439.00 $460.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $478.00 $550.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $517.00 $515.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $550.00 $550.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $460.00 $464.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $420.00 $423.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vertex Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, and Journavx, a non-opioid pain medication approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Vertex Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.96% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertex Pharmaceuticals's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.93%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.85%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.1.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

