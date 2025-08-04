22 Analysts Have This To Say About Datadog

Across the recent three months, 22 analysts have shared their insights on Datadog DDOG, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 8 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 1 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $143.59, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.59% increase from the previous average price target of $137.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Datadog. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $160.00 $135.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $170.00 $128.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $165.00 $140.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $171.00 $134.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $145.00 $125.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $115.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Announces Sell $105.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $135.00 $120.00 Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $150.00 $138.00 Mike Cikos Needham Raises Buy $140.00 $130.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $119.00 $119.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $140.00 $155.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $140.00 $175.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $134.00 $134.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $140.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $145.00 $150.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $130.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Datadog. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Datadog's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Datadog analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Financial Insights: Datadog

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Datadog displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.64.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

