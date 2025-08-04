Deep Dive Into Antero Resources Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Antero Resources AR, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $47.6, with a high estimate of $58.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.93% from the previous average price target of $45.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Antero Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $58.00 $57.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $41.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $53.00 $46.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $38.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $42.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $47.00 $44.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $57.00 $56.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $49.00 $47.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $43.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Antero Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Antero Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Antero Resources analyst ratings.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources, based in Denver, explores for and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2024, the company reported proven reserves of 17.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,424 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2024 at a ratio of 35% liquids and 65% natural gas.

Financial Milestones: Antero Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Antero Resources displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Antero Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.