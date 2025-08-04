Analyst Expectations For Huntsman's Future

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Huntsman HUN, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.67, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 15.18% from the previous average price target of $12.58.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Huntsman is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $9.00 $11.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $10.00 $12.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Lowers Neutral $11.00 $14.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $12.00 $13.50

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Huntsman's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Huntsman's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp is a USA-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Materials. It derives the majority of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment, which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Huntsman: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Huntsman's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.4% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Huntsman's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -2.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Huntsman's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.72, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

