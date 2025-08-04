Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For EPR Props

9 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on EPR Props EPR over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated EPR Props and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $58.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $65.50 and a low estimate of $53.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $55.56, the current average has increased by 5.89%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of EPR Props by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $58.00 $58.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $65.50 $65.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $62.00 $56.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $65.00 $52.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $53.00 $52.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $57.00 $54.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $58.00 $58.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $53.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $56.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPR Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to EPR Props. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of EPR Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of EPR Props's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EPR Props analyst ratings.

Discovering EPR Props: A Closer Look

EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust that focuses on underwriting experiential property investments on key industry and property cash flow criteria, and the credit metrics of tenants and customers. The company invests in two property segments: Experiential, including theaters, family entertainment centers, ski resorts, and other attractions; and Education, including early childhood education centers and private school properties. The Company's business is focused on Experiential real estate. The majority of revenue comes from the Experiential sector.

EPR Props: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: EPR Props's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: EPR Props's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 41.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EPR Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.99%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EPR Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.25% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: EPR Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.