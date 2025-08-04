What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fortrea Holdings

Fortrea Holdings FTRE has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.5, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Highlighting a 11.32% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $7.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Fortrea Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $9.00 $7.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $7.00 $8.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $5.00 $6.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $5.00 $7.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Lowers Neutral $8.00 $10.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Underweight $5.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Fortrea Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fortrea Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Fortrea Holdings Better

Fortrea is a global, late-stage contract research organization that provides comprehensive phase 1 through phase 4 clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and patient access solutions. The company works with emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to run their clinical trials as a functional-service provider, full-service provider, and offers hybrid trials. In 2023, Fortrea was formed as an independent, publicly traded company after Labcorp spun off its clinical development business, which it acquired via its purchase of Covance in 2015 for $6.1 billion. Fortrea has 19,000 staff members across 90 countries.

Financial Milestones: Fortrea Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Fortrea Holdings's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.63%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -86.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -50.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortrea Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -16.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fortrea Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.5, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

