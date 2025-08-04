8 Analysts Assess Arhaus: What You Need To Know

Arhaus ARHS has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 5 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Arhaus, presenting an average target of $9.88, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.67% lower than the prior average price target of $11.06.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Arhaus among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 $10.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 $10.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.50 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $8.00 $12.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Arhaus. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Arhaus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Arhaus's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Arhaus's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a growing lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furniture. The company offers merchandise in several categories, including furniture, outdoor, lighting, textiles, and decor through its Retail and e-commerce sales channels.

Financial Insights: Arhaus

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Arhaus displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.49%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arhaus's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.57%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arhaus's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.41%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arhaus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.4%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5, Arhaus faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

