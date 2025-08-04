Expert Outlook: Ares Management Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Ares Management ARES, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $195.67, a high estimate of $203.00, and a low estimate of $185.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.12% increase from the previous average price target of $182.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Ares Management's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $203.00 $193.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $195.00 $185.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $202.00 $189.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $182.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $189.00 $182.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $185.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ares Management. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ares Management compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Ares Management's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ares Management's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Ares Management Better

Ares Management Corp is an asset management company. It offers investors investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. The company's operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, Real Assets, Secondaries Group, and Others. Its Credit Group generates maximum revenue and manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum. Private Equity Group manages investment strategies categorized as corporate private equity, infrastructure and power, and special opportunities, Real Estate Group manages comprehensive equity and debt strategies across real estate & infrastructure investments. The Secondaries Group invests in secondary markets across a range of alternative asset class strategies, including private equity, real estate, infrastructure, & credit.

Financial Insights: Ares Management

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Ares Management's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 53.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ares Management's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ares Management's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ares Management's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.08%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ares Management's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.46. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

