7 Analysts Assess Fluor: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Fluor FLR, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Fluor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $54.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $71.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.86% from the previous average price target of $46.86.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Fluor by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $46.00 $55.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $71.00 $47.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Maintains Sector Weight $41.00 $41.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $55.00 $41.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $59.00 $47.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $60.00 $48.00 Steven Fisher UBS Lowers Buy $48.00 $49.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fluor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fluor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Fluor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fluor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fluor: A Closer Look

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services.It serves a wide range of end markets, including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $16.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

Breaking Down Fluor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fluor's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.64% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluor's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.05%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluor's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -6.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fluor's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.74%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Fluor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

