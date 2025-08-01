Assessing 4D Molecular Therapeutics: Insights From 5 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on 4D Molecular Therapeutics FDMT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $31.4, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Experiencing a 9.77% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $34.80.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of 4D Molecular Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $25.00 $28.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $44.00 $51.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $38.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to 4D Molecular Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of 4D Molecular Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of 4D Molecular Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on 4D Molecular Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know 4D Molecular Therapeutics Better

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company engaged in the development of product candidates using targeted and evolved AAV vectors. It has built a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focused on three therapeutic areas: Ophthalmology (intravitreal vector) includes 4D-150, 4D-125, 4D-110, and 4D-175; Cardiology (intravenous vector) includes 4D-710, 4D-725, and Pulmonology (aerosol vector) 4D-310.

Financial Milestones: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, 4D Molecular Therapeutics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -50.0% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -342657.14%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -9.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): 4D Molecular Therapeutics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: 4D Molecular Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.05, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

