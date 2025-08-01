Where Vulcan Materials Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Vulcan Materials VMC, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vulcan Materials, revealing an average target of $298.0, a high estimate of $318.00, and a low estimate of $279.00. This current average has increased by 4.41% from the previous average price target of $285.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Vulcan Materials. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Codling RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $279.00 $286.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Raises Overweight $305.00 $285.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $285.00 $303.00 Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $318.00 $280.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $303.00 $273.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vulcan Materials compared to the broader market.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Vulcan Materials. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vulcan Materials compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vulcan Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Vulcan Materials's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Vulcan Materials's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vulcan Materials's Background

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2024, Vulcan sold 219.9 million tons of aggregates, 13.6 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3.6 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2023, the company had nearly 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.

Vulcan Materials's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Vulcan Materials's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.75%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Vulcan Materials's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vulcan Materials's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vulcan Materials's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Vulcan Materials's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.67. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

